IAA Mobility – formerly the Frankfurt Motor Show – is just around the corner in Germany. These days the action takes place in Munich, and Mercedes-Benz will be there in force with a fleet of cars. Among them will be the Concept CLA Class, teased here with a shadowed look at its front clip. The car will debut in full on September 3.

However, you don't have to wait until then for a bit of information on this EV. The Concept CLA Class will be the first to ride on the new Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA). Moreover, Mercedes says the Concept CLA Class has a range of 466 miles with a consumption of approximately 12 kWh per 100km. As to exactly how it gets down the road, that will presumably be something the German brand shares for the debut. But lessons learned from the Vision EQXX are part of the equation.

The teaser image suggests the Concept CLA will feature distinctive styling compared to the EQ models currently available from Mercedes. The grille feature is larger, and it doesn't appear to connect with the headlights as we see on the EQE and EQS. And while it's technically a concept vehicle, it should preview the next-generation production model. Considering the current CLA-Class just received a facelift for 2024, we're still some time away from the electric CLA hitting the streets.

"The Concept CLA Class is the forerunner for an entirely new portfolio of electric-first vehicles that will serve as the gateway into the world of Mercedes-Benz," said Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius. "We will massively elevate our offering in this segment – developed from scratch on our new dedicated MMA platform. All of these models are designed to fulfill one mission: Redefining every aspect of what customers can expect in this format."

When the new production model arrives, don't expect it to get EQ branding. Reports point to Mercedes stepping away from the electric-only designation as it moves towards electrifying the entire lineup. Such steps are said to begin in 2024, which matches neatly with the production launch of the next CLA-Class further down the road.

Stay tuned for more on the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class and other electric debuts from IAA Mobility.