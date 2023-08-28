Rivian will discontinue the Compass Yellow paint and the 20-inch all-terrain Bright wheel options from the R1S and R1T equipment lists from mid-September, according to emails sent to reservation holders and later posted on the r/Rivian subreddit.

Furthermore, the California-based EV maker will no longer offer the ability to spec a vehicle with a Red Canyon or Rivian Blue exterior and a Forest Edge interior.

Regarding the discontinuation of the Compass Yellow paint, customers who specced their vehicles with this option got an email from Rivian which reads as follows:

“We are unable to provide you with a delivery window estimate at this time due to the upcoming discontinuation of Compass Yellow in mid-September. We recognize that you may have had your heart set on your current configuration, but we look forward to helping you find a new favorite.”

The email adds that if affected customers don’t configure another paint color, their configuration will automatically default to LA Silver.

As for the 20-inch all-terrain Bright wheels, the story is similar, with a Rivian R1T reservation holder getting the following message:

At the time of publishing this article, both soon-to-be-discontinued items were still available in the online configurator for both the R1S and R1T, but it’s just a matter of time until they’re gone.

If the company doesn’t replace Compass Yellow with something else, just eight exterior colors will remain in the configurator: LA Silver, Glacier White, Red Canyon, Midnight, Rivian Blue, Limestone, Forest Green, and El Cap Granite.

In the wheels department, there are currently three options that go hand in hand with the optional All-Terrain Upgrade and three that are more road-focused, but after the 20-inch all-terrain Bright variant is removed, just five will remain.

Although the Reddit posts describing the updates don’t mention it, we assume that Rivian is trying to streamline its production processes as much as it can and cut some costs where it can, so that it can increase its profits.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.