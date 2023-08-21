Meyers Manx, the maker of the original Volkswagen Beetle-based dune buggy, has a new product in its portfolio: an all-electric Neighborhood Electric Vehicle dubbed the Resorter.

Unveiled during this year’s edition of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering that happened last week, the new Meyers Manx Resorter features an aluminum monocoque chassis, a detachable roof, standard electric air conditioning, a foldable windshield, and upcoming zip-down window doors.

The open-top four-seater also comes with four-wheel independent wishbone suspension, power steering, regenerative braking, and pouch cell lithium-ion batteries, while a trailer hitch will also be available as an optional extra.

Gallery: Meyers Manx Resorter NEV

16 Photos

Performance specs haven’t been announced yet, apart from the limited top speed of just 25 miles per hour to comply with neighborhood vehicle laws.

“With the Resorter NEV, we are elevating the segment by introducing an unparalleled, well-engineered vehicle with the timeless Meyers Manx aesthetic,” said Phillip Sarofim, Chairman of Meyers Manx.

“The launch signifies a pivotal chapter in our company's journey. Our blend of premium design, craftsmanship, and a commitment to fostering exploration of one’s surroundings sets Meyers Manx apart from the competition,” added Freeman Thomas, CEO of Meyers Manx.

The company that made the original VW-based fiberglass-bodied dune buggy in the 1960s says that the Resorter NEV has been developed alongside the Meyers Manx 2.0 EV revealed last year and that the NEV delivers class-leading torque, range, and acceleration.

Prices start at $49,000 and the company is taking $500 deposits on its website, where it says that due to outsize demand, delays may be possible, recommending potential customers place their deposits as soon as possible to secure a spot in the queue.

By comparison, the Manx 2.0 electric buggy starts at $74,000 and offers seating for two, two battery pack choices (20 kilowatt-hours and 40 kWh), dual-motor rear-wheel drive, a range of up to 300 miles, a combined power output of up to 202 horsepower, and an estimated 0 to 60 mph sprint time of 4.5 seconds for models with the big battery.

As always, we'd like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.