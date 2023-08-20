The Volkswagen ID. Buzz could usher in a fresh dose of camper life upon its stateside debut next year. After revealing the US version at Huntington Beach, California in June 2023, the German automaker displayed a Euro-spec model at the Electrify Expo in Long Island, New York, last weekend, showcasing a mini motorhome package, and some additional camping equipment.

The European model was draped in a dual-tone gray and metallic blue paint and featured aftermarket accessories from German brand Ququq, showcasing the myriad possibilities in which its long wheelbase (LWB), three-row version could be modified after US deliveries begin in the third quarter of 2024. Volkswagen had also displayed this camping kit during the van's California debut, but we got a closer look at the regional show last week.

The electric microbus featured what’s called a Ququq Bus Box 4, measuring 43.3 inches wide and 16.5 inches tall. The 136-pound box (62 kilograms) includes a thick cold-foam foldable mattress (affixed externally on top), cotton bed covers, two burner gas cartridge stoves with wind protection, two 10-liter water canisters with an outlet tap, and two stainless steel bowls.

A 15/20 liter fridge that can be plugged into a 12-volt socket in the van’s trunk is optional. You can argue that an electric stovetop would make more sense in an EV. For now, that's not an option in the Ququq kit. Lastly, the box itself is waterproof, with “glued plywood phenolic resin coated”, aluminum profiles, steel hinges, and handles.

In the Ququq images, it appears to be strapped to the trunk’s lashing points to prevent movement while rolling.

The foam mattress stretches from behind the front seats, to the edge of the trunk. While we couldn’t evaluate its comfort, it appeared long and wide enough to fit two adults. It's 76.6 inches long (6 feet 4 inches) and 49.2 inches wide. The LWB version is 9.8 inches longer, which could translate into possibly more space for camping equipment.

The Bus Box 4 installation takes only a minute, as per Ququq. It comes as a compact module: owners can fold the rear seats flat and unfold the mattress, whose hard foam block will then rest on the backrests of the folded seats. With the 67.4-inch long panoramic glass roof – the largest on any VW Group vehicle – right above the bed, stargazing in the ID. Buzz LWB could be a pretty special experience.

There will likely be a plethora of add-on equipment possibilities for the ID. Buzz LWB thanks to its generous trunk space of 87.2 cubic feet (2469 liters). The electric microbus also had a tablet installed behind the driver’s seat headrest, for occupants to play music or stream movies. The model on display also featured a roof rack and surfboards, although these are non-Ququq items.

Availability

Rough Road Equipment (RRE Global), the official Ququq dealer in the US, told InsideEVs that it plans to stock a few units of the Ququq Bus Box 4 towards the start of 2024 – although it added that it was too early to forecast the demand for accessories. There’s no final US price for the Bus Box 4, but it could cost around $4,500 including import duty and customs, said RRE Global.

There’s no US version of the box for now, and it will import the units available in Europe, where it is priced at €3190 excluding taxes. Volkswagen told InsideEVs that the brand is evaluating accessories and suppliers for the ID. Buzz LWB and the items showcased at Electrify Expo are a possibility, although it's not definitive yet.

That said, the Hanover, Germany-built model will be available in two battery sizes: 82 kWh and 91 kWh. It will feature a ​​282 horsepower rear motor, and support 200 kW DC fast charging. Volkswagen is expected to release more details closer to the launch date. A slightly different version of the Bus Box is already available in the US for vans like the Mercedes Sprinter and the Ford Transit, among several others.