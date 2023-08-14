General Motors announced recently that during the second half of 2023, it will begin production of several new all-electric vehicles based on the all-new Ultium platform.

The company already produces the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV Pickup/SUV and BrightDrop Zevo 600, but the volume remains relatively low (see Q2 2023 sales results) and even GM CFO Paul Jacobson admitted that the ramp-up is experiencing difficulties. By the way, the current best-selling battery electric vehicle (BEV) duo of the Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV will retire at the end of the year (in December, instead of November, according to the latest news).

Nonetheless, GM intends to significantly expand its BEV lineup this year with six new vehicles, including two versions of the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup, Chevrolet Blazer EV, Chevrolet Equinox EV, BrightDrop Zevo 400 van, and Cadillac Celestiq.

Target production start:

The updated timeline is slightly delayed compared to the initial plan (for example, the all-electric Silverado was expected in the Spring), but it seems that the electrification is gradually progressing at multiple GM plants (in the United States, Canada, and Mexico).

We now wonder what the sales volume will be. A four-digit (still) or maybe a five-digit number per quarter for the very first time in Q3 or Q4, perhaps?

The volume must follow the model expansion and reach some serious numbers as quickly as possible if GM wants to profit from its massive investments not only in new models but also in battery plants and other factories related to electrification.

The list of GM models includes: