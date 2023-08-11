General Motors is going all guns blazing with its electric vehicle offensive, with multiple zero-emissions models in the pipeline. Among them is the recently released juggernaut, the Cadillac Escalade IQ, the electric alternative to the popular gas-powered V8 Escalade. After revealing the SUV at a New York City event early this week, GM Design has now shared the pre-production sketches of the EV on Instagram.

The drawings indicate how the Escalade IQ's design evolved in certain areas, while also retaining the majority of the elements. For instance, the front fascia appears similar to the version showcased this week – the vertical LED headlamps, illuminated grille, and lower air intake especially appear true to the sketches. The shoulder line also appears similar in how it stretches from the top of the headlamps to the taillamps.

Gallery: Cadillac Escalade IQ sketches

7 Photos

Although, the silhouette has evolved. The pre-production sketches portray a squared-off rear end, much like the Escalade IQ’s gas-powered counterparts. But on the production model showcased recently, the D-pillar is canted forward, the rear windshield is sharply raked, and the split taillamp design seems distinct. We’re not sure if these were the final or official sketches.

One rear sketch showcased L-shaped taillamps, while another one had simple vertical units stretching from the roof to the bumper. And lastly, the drawings also showcased a sporty rear bumper with two-part diffusers. The production model has a single faux diffuser carved into a conventional-looking bumper.

The differences aside, the Escalade IQ looks imposing, and its design seems to be an ode to both its predecessors and its green future. It shares GM’s scalable Ultium platform with its siblings like the Cadillac Celestiq, Chevrolet Equinox EV, Silverado EV, and the GMC Hummer EV among others.

Gallery: 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ

26 Photos

The swanky SUV will get a battery capacity of over 200 kilowatt-hours, with a GM-estimated range of 450 miles. It will be manufactured at GM’s Factory Zero assembly plant in Detroit-Hamtramck.

Cadillac hasn’t released the exact MSRP yet but has indicated that the starting price will be around $130,000. That’s significantly more than the V8 Escalade, which starts at $80,795. Production will begin next summer, and customer deliveries are expected to commence by the end of 2024.

Do you see any interesting design details in the sketches? Let us know in the comments.