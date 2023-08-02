Subaru of America reports 50,389 vehicle sales in July (up 21 percent year-over-year), which marks twelve consecutive months of year-over-year growth. During the first seven months of 2023, the company sold 354,478 vehicles in the United States (16 percent more than a year ago).

For us, the most interesting thing is that sales of the all-electric Subaru Solterra increased slightly in July, and amounted to 758 units. That's the highest volume so far this year, and second only to December 2022, when 825 units were sold.

Compared to the total volume, Solterra's share also improved and reached 1.5 percent, which is a new record (it was 1.45 percent in December 2022).

Subaru BEV sales last month:

Solterra: 758 (new) and 1.5% share

Subaru Solterra sales in the US – July 2023

So far this year, Subaru Solterra sales in the US amounted to 3,730 (about 1.1 percent of Subaru's total sales).

Subaru BEV sales year-to-date in 2023:

Solterra: 3,730 (new) and 1.1% share

It will be interesting to see the results compared to the direct cousins - Toyota bZ4X and Lexus RZ 450e - but those numbers are released only quarterly (see the Q2 2023 sales report here).

The Subaru Solterra starts at an MSRP of $44,995 (+$1,225 DST) and offers up to 228 miles of EPA Combined range, using a 72.8-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery.

The model is not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, because it's imported from outside of North America. However, the incentive might be factored into leasing.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Subaru Solterra Premium AWD 18-inch $44,995 +$1,225 N/A $46,220 2023 Subaru Solterra Limited AWD 20-inch $48,495 +$1,225 N/A $49,720 2023 Subaru Solterra Touring AWD 20-inch $51,995 +$1,225 N/A $53,220

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2023 Subaru Solterra Premium AWD 18-inch AWD 72.8 228 mi

(367 km) 2023 Subaru Solterra Limited AWD 20-inch AWD 72.8 222 mi

(357 km) 2023 Subaru Solterra Touring AWD 20-inch AWD 72.8 222 mi

(357 km)

Gallery: 2023 Subaru Solterra (US)