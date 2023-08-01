XPeng global electric vehicle deliveries in July amounted to 11,008 units, which on the one hand is a 4.5 percent decrease year-over-year, but on the other hand, is the sixth consecutive month-over-month improvement and the first five-digit result since December 2022.

The recent result indicates that soon the Chinese EV startup might break the 11-month-long period of year-over-year sales decrease.

The overwhelming majority of XPeng sales are in China.

XPeng does not report individual model sales results but noted that its all-new, all-electric G6 model had more than 3,900 sales in the first month on the market. That would leave less than 7,108 for the other models (G3/G3i, G9, P5, and P7/P7i).

There is a high potential that the XPeng G6 will become the brand's top-selling model this year.

"The strong sales momentum of G6 has led to a surge in showroom visits, which, in turn, has increased customers' enthusiasm for other XPENG Smart EV models and the advanced smart technology equipped within. The Company is focused on ramping up the G6’s production with its manufacturing facilities running at its full load. The Company also increased dedicated logistics resources to ensure the speed of G6 deliveries."

Xpeng sales last month:

Total: 11,008 (down 4.5% year-over-year)

Xpeng EV sales – July 2023

So far this year, XPeng BEV deliveries amounted to over 52,000, which is 35 percent less than a year ago.

Xpeng sales year-to-date:

Total: 52,443 (down 35% year-over-year)

For reference, in 12 months of 2022, XPeng's electric car sales exceeded 120,000 units:

As of the end of July 2023, cumulatively XPeng delivered 311,153 electric cars.

Gallery: 2023 XPeng G6

14 Photos

One of the most interesting news about XPeng is its recently announced long-term strategic partnership with Volkswagen in China. The partnership includes the joint development of two B-class battery electric vehicles, which will be sold under the Volkswagen brand (in China, as we understand). Volkswagen acquired about a 5 percent stake in XPeng through a $700 million investment.

XPeng reports that the deal includes its G9 platform, connectivity, and ADAS software: