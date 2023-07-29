Ineos, the British conglomerate that started producing off-roaders in 2022, has promised its first all-electric vehicle will have "at least" 249 miles of range. Ineos already offers a combustion-engined version of the Grenadier, with battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell versions currently being tested.

Speaking with Australian outlet Carsales, Ineos Automotive CEO Lynn Calder promised the firm's first battery electric vehicle will deliver a minimum of 400 kilometers (249 miles) of range. The electric Grenadier will be built by Magna Steyr, the same manufacturing firm that builds the Fisker Ocean.

Ineos Automotive is part of a much wider group of companies, all owned by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Primarily concerned with the chemical industry, Ratcliffe decided to launch Ineos Automotive when he saw a gap in the market for an authentic off-roader. With billions in funding straight away Ineos Automotive was able to grow quickly and started building its first vehicle, the Grenadier, last year.

As you may have guessed, Ratcliffe imagined the Grenadier as a modernized yet still authentic Land Rover Defender. Unimpressed with the L663 Defender, Ratcliffe wanted to provide consumers with a more original off-roader that still featured plenty of modern technology.

The battery-electric Grenadier won't arrive until 2026 however, with the automaker keen to take its time with its first EV. Meanwhile, a hydrogen fuel-cell variant may not arrive until even later. The traditionally-powered Grenadier is currently available in Europe and will launch in Australia later this year. A US release is currently set for the first quarter of 2024. The ICE Grenadier will start at $71,500 in America. Hence we would expect a fully electric variant to cost in the region of $85,000.