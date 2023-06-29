Tesla is reportedly examining Israeli startup StoreDot's extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology.

According to a report from USA Today, which doesn't cite any sources, the examination is not a formal partnership or collaboration, though it highlights Tesla's ongoing commitment to exploring advancements in battery tech.

Tesla is said to be looking for ways to shorten EV charging times on the batteries it uses, as that would obviously make its EVs more convenient for more customers by easing "range anxiety."

Evaluating StoreDot's innovative battery design is part of Tesla's dedication to improving charging experiences and reducing charging times for its customers, USA Today claims.

The report adds that Tesla's expertise in battery management systems and vehicle integration makes it an ideal company to evaluate and potentially validate StoreDot's work on new battery technologies.

StoreDot is a prominent EV battery startup that has gained recognition for its battery architecture that leverages nanomaterials and organic compounds to enable rapid charging without compromising overall battery capacity.

The startup's XFC batteries have already demonstrated their potential to charge an EV in minutes instead of hours. The company's claims about its XFC batteries have been validated by independent battery lab Shmuel De-Leon Energy (SDLE) in December.

The lab tested StoreDot's 30 Ah Pouch Cell XFC batteries and concluded that they boast superior rapid charging capability and high energy density of 300 Wh/kg.

StoreDot is aiming to improve its XFC batteries to be capable of charging 100 miles in five minutes by 2024, 100 miles in three minutes by 2028, and 100 miles in two minutes by the end of the decade.

Obviously, if Tesla is indeed exploring StoreDot's XFC battery technology, it will need to conduct rigorous testing to evaluate its safety, reliability, and longevity.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said in the past that the company is still looking to secure more battery supply for its vehicles. The company is also keeping its options open when it comes to new battery tech, and StoreDot's extreme fast charging (XFC) batteries would certainly be a major breakthrough if they prove viable for mass production.