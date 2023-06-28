The Lotus Eletre will be the British brand's first electric vehicle set to reach the hands of consumers. But being an EV isn't its only first for Lotus. Namely, the Lotus Eletre will also be a four-door performance SUV built by Geely in China. While Lotus has been the quintessential lightweight sports car brand, the Eletre appears to be a diversion from its wonted path.

But to the Norwich, UK-based automaker, this transition will appeal to a much larger audience, or as Lotus itself likes to put it, "a new generation of Lotus customer{s}." To produce a more versatile and desirable car, the firm had to focus on comfort, interior quality, safety features, and technology rather than strictly weight savings.

All models are outfitted with 112-kilowatt-hour (kWh) lithium-ion battery packs featuring 800-volt technology. Moreover, the Eletre's battery allows 22 kilowatt AC charging and the ability to make the most use out of 350kW DC fast chargers. Retaining a drag coefficient of .26Cd, the Eletre is one of the most aerodynamic SUVs on the market.

The Eletre also packs some clever features to enhance aerodynamics and styling. The Lotus has active air shutters in the front grille, flying buttresses, and even a retractable rear spoiler. The spoiler improves downforce and even deploys at an angle of 34º to assist in braking. Equipped with LIDAR, the front sensor is also retractable, so it does not interfere with aerodynamics and looks when not in use.

The entry-level Eletre will start at €95,990 in Europe and £89,500 in the United Kingdom. The base model offers 603 horsepower via a dual-motor setup. Zero to 62 miles per hour should take 4.5 seconds, and it'll top out at 160 miles per hour.

Standard features on the Eletre include active air suspension, torque vectoring, Matrix LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, four-zone climate control, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 12-way adjustable front seats, head-up display, and a powerful 1,380W 15-speaker KEF Premium audio system.

Step up to the mid-level Eletre S, and its prices start from €120,990 in Europe or £104,500 for UK buyers. Like the base variant, the Eletre S has 603 horsepower, giving it identical performance figures to the less expensive model. The S includes 22-inch wheels, soft close doors, privacy glass, an active rear spoiler, ambient lighting, and an even more powerful 2,160-watt 23-speaker KEF Reference audio system.

The range-topping Eletre R will run €150,990 for European markets and £120,000 for United Kingdom-based buyers. The Eletre R offers 905 horsepower, shortening its sprint to 62 miles per hour to just 2.95 seconds. The additional horsepower also increases the top speed to 165 miles per hour. The R will feature intelligent, active roll control, rear steering, carbon fiber exterior trim pieces, and Pirelli P Zero tires.

Moreover, in Europe, customers will receive a five-year or 100,000-mile basic warranty and an eight-year or 150,000-mile battery warranty. Each of these covers far more mileage than typical warranties.

This pricing comes out before Lotus commences initial deliveries of its Eletre in the European market this summer. We expect to see United States pricing drop soon.