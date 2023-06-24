EverCharge, in an interesting blog post, called Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging connector superior to the Combined Charging System (CCS1), pointing out several things like no moving parts, half the size, more powerful, and ultimately a far better charging experience.

The California-based company, founded in 2013, is a provider of hardware and software EV charging solutions. In March 2022, the company was acquired by SK E&S (an affiliate of SK Group), as part of a broader $400 million investment.

EverCharge was among the first EV charging companies that earlier this month announced full support for NACS, after Ford and General Motors announced the switch to NACS (later followed by Rivian).

The company described the CCS1 (actually CCS in general) quite harshly, mentioning "poor, clunky design and performance:"

"The Combined Charging System (CCS), the so-called preferred charging port among European and American automakers, has long been the elephant in the room. The vast majority of those in the EV industry admit to CCS’s poor, clunky design and performance, yet we’ve begrudgingly accepted it as the “standard” since its introduction over a decade ago."

EverCharge says that it is ready to provide NACS connectors for its DC fast-charging products. When we visited the company's website, we saw that the NACS plug is already listed along the CCS1 as an available option for the 240-kilowatt (kW) DC fast charger model.

We don't know when production and deliveries of NACS-compatible chargers might start, but at least we have a clear signal that the company is open for orders.

"...and we’re proud to be a provider of charging solutions that support all vehicles, both NACS and CCS. Upon request, we’re ready to provide NACS connectors for our DC fast charging products – allowing our partners to install future-proof charging hardware that meet the needs of current and future EV drivers. "

In December 2022, EverCharge opened a new 30,000-square-foot production factory in Hayward, California. The company's offer includes turnkey charging solutions for fleet and multi-family segments with an interesting dynamic load management system for large-scale, networked EV charging installations.