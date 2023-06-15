Vietnamese EV maker VinFast has launched a new after-sales policy today that will give eligible customers a service voucher or cash if their EVs break down. The policy is separate from the warranty program and is valid in the United States, Canada, and Vietnam.

The maker of the VF 8 electric crossover made a list of issues that are classified into three types (this applies to the US market):

Type 1 issues cause inconvenience(s) that do not impact the use of the vehicle. Eligible customers will receive USD 100 for each Type 1 issue they experience.

Type 2 issues render a vehicle inoperable. In addition to providing roadside assistance, VinFast will provide eligible customers with USD 300 for each Type 2 issue they experience.

Type 3 issues require a repair time of more than three days. From the fourth day onward, eligible customers will receive USD 100 for each additional day that their vehicle is being serviced by VinFast.

The Southeast Asian manufacturer adds that if Type 1 and Type 2 issues occur simultaneously, its support scheme will cover both. If a Type 3 issue were to occur as well, eligible customers would also be entitled to Type 3 support.

In other words, if a VF 8 – which is currently the only model sold by VinFast in the US – has an unresponsive infotainment screen, loses power, and then it takes more than three days for service technicians to figure everything out, its owner would be entitled to at least $400 in cash or in the form of a voucher. However, the brand doesn't mention how it will decide which customers will receive service vouchers and which will be eligible for cash.

The Vietnamese EV maker says that the after-sales policy doesn’t apply to issues related to hardware upgrades or scheduled software updates, accidents, vehicle damage caused by the customer, the vehicle not being used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions, or issues that cannot be replicated by VinFast.

The special after-sales policy isn’t available in Europe yet, as the company hasn’t started deliveries of EVs on the Old Continent.

It’s an interesting approach that might boost interest in the VF 8 all-electric crossover which was described by our own Steven Ewing in his review of the City Edition variant with the following words: “If you described a car to ChatGPT and had it build something without any background knowledge or contextual awareness, the VF8 is what I imagine you’d get. Drive literally any other modern car back to back with the VF8 and you’ll see how much catching up VinFast has to do.”

With a starting price of $46,000 for the Eco version, the VinFast VF 8 comes with a 349-horsepower dual-motor setup and an 87.7-kilowatt-hour battery that enables a driving range of 264 miles (425 kilometers). However, a nicely appointed City Edition Plus with 402 hp costs over $55,000, and its range is rated at just 191 miles (307 km).

As always, we'd like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.