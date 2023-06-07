We've already heard rumors about a small Alfa Romeo in the works, and now it's official. A fresh (and decidedly weird) teaser video posted to Alfa's social media channels confirms a "sport urban vehicle" is in the works but apparently, a name hasn't been finalized.

That's significant, because we'd previously heard it was called Brennero. In a press release regarding this forthcoming vehicle, Alfa Romeo flat-out denies the name and invites social media followers to offer suggestions. Presumably, Avenger won't be accepted since that's already in use with Jeep, though it's widely believed this new small Alfa will utilize the Avenger's platform.

The press release also confirms when the new model will debut, at least in a general timeframe. It's coming sometime in the first half of 2024, and when it arrives, it will be Alfa Romeo's first fully electric vehicle. It will also be the smallest Alfa since the MiTo, and with it slotting below the Tonale, the as-yet-unnamed crossover will serve as the entry-level vehicle in the Italian brand's lineup. And though it's confirmed as an EV, the press release strongly suggests a hybrid version is also coming. Specifically, Alfa Romeo states this is a full-electric debut, "but not only that." Take it as you will.

As for the teaser, it's certainly one of the more abstract visions we've seen. The video posted online features red digital waves with Alfa's Visconti serpent barely visible in the foreground. It certainly doesn't offer clues for the vehicle's design, though if it's based on the Jeep Avenger, we at least know it will have a short wheelbase with stubby proportions. It likely won't share the Jeep's rugged persona, however – Alfa calls this a sport urban vehicle and to fit with the company's current design language, we expect softer body lines with more curves.

The Jeep Avenger is only available in Europe, so there's still some question as to whether Alfa Romeo will offer this in North America. Considering the social media teasers were not shared on the automaker's US accounts, we're hedging bets it will be forbidden fruit to buyers in the States.