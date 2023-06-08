Subaru of America reports 54,531 vehicle sales in May (up 28 percent year-over-year), which is the tenth consecutive month with a sales increase. During the first five months of 2023, the company sold 248,921 vehicles in the United States (13 percent more than a year ago).

Sales of the all-electric Subaru Solterra in May amounted to 436, so slightly less than in the previous two months, but in general, it seems that the company maintains a rate of a few hundred units a month. Compared to the brand's overall volume, Solterra represents just 0.8 percent.

Subaru Solterra sales in the US – May 2023

So far this year, Subaru Solterra sales in the US amounted to 2,398 (about one percent of Subaru's total sales). That's comparable to the sporty BRZ (2,130) but far behind other Subaru models. Cumulatively, over 3,300 Subaru Solterra were delivered to customers.

It will be interesting to see the results compared to the direct cousins - Toyota bZ4X and Lexus RZ 450e - but those numbers are released quarterly (see the Q1 2023 sales report here).

The Subaru Solterra starts at an MSRP of $44,995 (+$1,225 DST) and offers up to 228 miles of EPA Combined range, using a 72.8-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery.

The model is not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, because it's imported from outside of North America. However, the incentive might be factored in leasing.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Subaru Solterra Premium AWD 18-inch $44,995 +$1,225 N/A $46,220 2023 Subaru Solterra Limited AWD 20-inch $48,495 +$1,225 N/A $49,720 2023 Subaru Solterra Touring AWD 20-inch $51,995 +$1,225 N/A $53,220

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2023 Subaru Solterra Premium AWD 18-inch AWD 72.8 228 mi

(367 km) 2023 Subaru Solterra Limited AWD 20-inch AWD 72.8 222 mi

(357 km) 2023 Subaru Solterra Touring AWD 20-inch AWD 72.8 222 mi

(357 km)

The Japanese company also offers one plug-in hybrid model but does not report its sales (the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid plug-in hybrid, is counted together with other Crosstrek versions). It's a niche version, which utilizes powertrain components from the Toyota Prius Prime.