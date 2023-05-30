Tesla has recently updated its official Careers page to include several new positions related to the Cybertruck. In fact, it only takes a quick look at the available positions to realize that the plan is to put together a team to start and ramp up the production of the sought-after electric pickup truck.

The Cybertruck is due out this year, and CEO Elon Musk seemed confident on a few occasions of late that production would definitely begin in 2023. However, he made it clear that it wouldn't likely be until 2024 before Tesla is able to get Cybertruck production up to speed.

Tesla is a growing company, and it's growing rapidly. For this reason, it updates its Careers page often. However, while there are sometimes a few jobs added here nearly 80 job postings specifically related to the Cybertruck. Moreover, many of those jobs are manufacturing or manufacturing-related.

While there's really no way to know for sure, it appears Tesla could begin Cybertruck production relatively soon. Just the same, it could start on December 31, 2023. However, there are multiple people who watch and track activity at Tesla's factories and capture and decipher drone footage.

Based on some recent Giga Texas factory flyovers, it looks as though Tesla is getting very close to being at least prepared for production to begin. The area for Cybertruck production at the Austin plant always seems to be very busy, and new shipments arrive often. Tesla also showed off images of part of the area and production line during its recent 2023 meeting for shareholders.

It wasn't that long ago that it still seemed the Cybertruck would either never come to be, or come to market much later and thoroughly redesigned. The fact that production begins this year is one thing, but we think the fact that there will actually be a growing number of these beasts on the road next year is just crazy to consider.

Tesla has done a great deal of tweaking to the various Cybertruck prototypes, but they still have much of the character of the debut model. Musk has had nothing but positive words to share about the electric pickup truck, but we'll have to wait and see it all for ourselves. And, we have no idea how much it's going to cost.