Rivian customers who reserve an R1T all-electric pickup truck can now take delivery of their vehicle in 14 days or less in some cases, according to a statement sent out by the EV maker based in Irvine, California.

Additionally, in a bid to entice as many people as possible, the American brand said that demo drives are now open to everyone, not just reservation holders.

With a stated target of manufacturing 50,000 vehicles this year (R1S, R1T, and EDV combined), it’s clear that Rivian is trying to ramp up its production efforts and deliver cars to customers faster than ever before.

The company, which assembles its models at a former Mitsubishi factory in Normal, Illinois, says that potential customers who live within a serviceable area from a Rivian Service Center will be able to browse ready-to-go configurations in the R1 Shop that may be available for delivery in 14 days or less.

However, according to the company’s online configurator, custom R1Ts have a delivery estimate of 4-16 weeks.

In related news, Rivian announced a redesigned powered tonneau cover for the all-electric pickup, which is quieter and should be more robust than the original version, which has been one of the most criticized features of the EV because it had a tendency to get hung up or even stop working altogether.

The updated powered tonneau cover will be available starting this summer, alongside a manual version that’s made out of four individual pieces which can be stored in a custom-made bag and secured in the R1T’s Gear Tunnel when not in use.

Rivian produced 9,395 vehicles in the first quarter of this year and delivered 7,946 units, according to the Q1 financial report, which states that the EV startup maintains its 2023 production guidance of 50,000 vehicles – R1T pickup, R1S SUV, and Electric Delivery Van (EDV) combined.

With this being said, the carmaker’s CEO, RJ Scaringe, recently hinted that the “flagship” pricing for the R1 lineup isn’t going anywhere, signaling a bold move from the California-based company in an environment where Tesla is constantly adjusting its pricing to spur demand.

