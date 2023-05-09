Ford has reopened retail orders for the 2023 F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck as the automaker is putting behind production pauses and supply challenges.

The opening of retail orders comes as the company scales its annual production to 150,000 F-150 Lightning trucks in the fall of this year. As expected, Ford has also updated prices for its electric pickup truck, and we have good news and bad news.

The F-150 Lightning XLT with Extended Range battery is now $2,100 cheaper, starting at $78,874 (excluding $1,895 destination). Ford made this adjustment to make the XLT long-range model eligible for up to $7,500 in federal tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act, as its starting MSRP falls under the $80,000 cap.

The F-150 Lightning XLT Standard Range is also eligible for $7,500 in incentives as it's priced from $64,474 (excluding $1,895 destination); its starting MSRP has been increased by $1,000.

Another trim level that qualifies for the $7,500 federal tax credit is the F-150 Lightning Lariat with Standard Range battery, despite the fact it too received a $1,000 price hike. The model now starts at $76,974 (excluding $1,895 destination).

Ford's online vehicle configurator also shows that the cheapest model, the F-150 Lightning Pro, remains sold out for the 2023 model year. Base pricing for the Pro with Standard Range battery stays the same at $59,974 (excluding $1,895 destination).

The only F-150 Lightning models that don't qualify for the $7,500 tax credit are the Lariat Extended Range, which starts above the $80,000 cap at $85,974 (plus $1,895 shipping), and the range-topping Platinum, which has a starting MSRP of $98,074 (plus $1,895 shipping). The prices of these two models are unchanged from the previous adjustment made on March 30.

Ford has hiked F-150 Lightning prices no fewer than five times since the model launched in May 2021, with the automaker blaming supply-chain constraints, semiconductor shortages, and shortages of other parts for the price increases.

The base F-150 Lightning Pro has seen the most dramatic increase – about $20,000 – since it debuted for the 2022 model year.