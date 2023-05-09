Tesla and CEO Elon Musk have often asked fans, owners, and investors for advice. Sometimes, the company actually grants requests. However, when you put such a request on the company's official Twitter account, you're taking a gamble, since not all folks on the social media network are fans of Tesla or Musk.

When Elon Musk first talked about buying Twitter, some people expected that he could use it to further promote Tesla. The US EV maker doesn't advertise in the traditional sense, but the vocal CEO has never shied away from spending plenty of time on social media.

In fact, Twitter has really been Tesla and Musk's primary form of communication for years, and now he's heavily invested, to say the least. Twitter is also where you'll see much "Tesla advertising" happening, though it's not company supported or funded, but rather, it comes from fans, owners, and investors.

At any rate, Tesla published the following tweet on Friday, May 5, 2023:

Thus far, the tweet has 8.5 million views and 13,000 likes. The first few replies come from some of the most hardcore Tesla fans on the platform, Sawyer Merritt and Whole Mars Blog:

If you follow the space, you're probably already familiar with these two accounts. They both tweet Tesla news. However, while Merritt tends to just push out tweets with various Tesla stories (primarily positive), Whole Mars actively engages more often, jokes around, shares his own FSD videos, and much more.

As the thread goes on, it's just filled with active folks and supportive accounts from the online Tesla community, many of which are Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta testers. It would be impossible to name them all, but right off the bat, we see James Locke, Tesla Raj, Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, Dirty Tesla, The Kilowatts, Blake Check, Earl of FrunkPuppy, and on and on. We've included just a few of the many replies from these accounts below:

There are several fans and owners who agree with the comments about Tesla allowing for some type of transfer of FSD technology. As always, service and build quality are mentioned often. To no surprise, there are also comments about Tesla's recent price cuts. For example:

You could honestly spend an entire day reading all the replies, and there are threads, as well as replies to replies. We'll leave you to check it all out on your own, but we're wondering where all the Tesla naysayers are. One would expect that there would be several comments from people who aren't Tesla fans, owners, or investors. Twitter is a cesspool for such activity.

There are certainly some comments that aren't as positive, including a few suggestions that Tesla should improve Elon. However, the thread is dominated by the type of content you see above.

Has Musk really "fixed" Twitter in such as way that the negative folks just aren't getting attention, did the social media platform delete or eliminate comments or make it so some people can't see it or engage? We really have no idea, but we encourage you to take a look for yourself and come to your own conclusions.

