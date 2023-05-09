New passenger car registrations in France increased in April by 22 percent year-over-year to 132,509, taking the year-to-date total to 553,399 (up 17 percent year-over-year).

According to L’Avere-France, last month some 30,227 new plug-in vehicles were registered in France (up 26 percent year-over-year), including 27,995 passenger plug-in cars (up 22 percent), which represented 21.1 percent of the market (the same as a year ago).

Especially fast-growing are all-electric vehicles - the passenger cars were up 35 percent year-over-year (17,113), while the light commercial vehicles were up 125 percent year-over-year (2,194). Plug-in hybrids, on the other hand, are barely maintaining their last year's volume.

New plug-in vehicle registrations:

Passenger BEVs: 17,113 (up 35%) at 12.9% market share

Passenger PHEVs: 10,882 (up 6%) at 8.2% market share

Light commercial BEVs: 2,194 (up 125%) at 7.5% market share

Light commercial PHEVs: 38 (down 24%)

Total plug-ins: 30,227 (up 26%)

Plug-in car sales in France – April 2023

So far this year, more than 137,000 new plug-in electric vehicles were registered in France (up 38 percent year-over-year), including over 129,000 passenger plug-in cars (up 22 percent year-over-year and 21.1 percent market share).

Registrations year-to-date:

Passenger BEVs: 81,972 (up 46%) at 14.8% market share

Passenger PHEVs: 47,398 (up 20%) at 8.6% market share

Light commercial BEVs: 8,258 (up 98%)

Light commercial PHEVs: 129 (down 43%)

Total plug-ins: 137,757 (up 38%)

For reference, in 2022, more than 346,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in France, compared to over 315,000 in 2021.

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

In terms of models, this time the best-selling one was the entry-level all-electric Dacia Spring (2,432), noticeably ahead of the Peugeot e-208 (1,563), Fiat 500 electric (1,365), Tesla Model Y (1,333), and Renault Megane E-Tech (1,184).

So far this year, the top three BEVs in France (counting only passenger car registrations) are the Tesla Model Y (10,697), Dacia Spring (10,696 - just one behind the Model Y), and Peugeot e-208 (8,247).

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations are provided by L’Avere-France: