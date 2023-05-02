In March, the Norwegian passenger car market decreased by 7.7 percent year-over-year to 8,976 units. The total number after four months of the year is also negative at 37,641 (down 10.5 percent year-over-year).

Meanwhile, plug-in electric car sales basically remained flat because the growth generated by all-electric car sales was countered by the decrease in plug-in hybrid car sales.

According to the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV), 8,175 new passenger plug-in cars were registered last month (down 0.2 percent year-over-year), which is about 91.1 percent of the total volume.

All-electric passenger car registrations increased by nearly four percent to 7,471 taking 83.2 percent of the market. Plug-in hybrids were down 28 percent year-over-year (14th consecutive decrease) with a 7.8 percent market share.

Stats for the month (only passenger cars):

BEVs: 7,471 (up 4%) and 83.2% market share

PHEVs: 703 (down 28%) and 7.8% market share

Total: 8,175 (down 0.2%) and 91.1% market share

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – April 2023

So far this year, more than 33,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Norway, which is 9 percent less than a year ago.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 31,702 (down 7%, at 84.2% market share)

PHEVs: 2,243 (down 32%, at 6.0% market share)

Total: 33,945 (down 9%, at 90.2% market share)

For reference, in 12 months of 2022, more than 153,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in Norway (up 0.8 percent year-over-year).

Models

In April, the Tesla Model Y once again was the most registered car (regardless of the powertrain) in Norway. With 920 new registrations last month (over 10 percent of the total), the year-to-date result is now 9,634 (more than 25 percent of the entire market). That's a big success for Tesla (the top brand so far this year), but let's note also relatively weak sales of the Model 3 (46 in April and 773 YTD).

The next several best-selling models in Norway happen to be mostly all-electric crossovers/SUVs: Volkswagen ID.4 (602), Volvo XC40 (453), Skoda Enyaq iV (394), Volkswagen ID.3 (391) and Audi Q4 e-tron (322).

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – 2023 YTD