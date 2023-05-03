Tennis star Nick Kyrgios, who currently sits in 26th place in the ATP standings, allegedly had his bright green Tesla Model X stolen from his home in Canberra, Australia, where an individual identifying as “Chris” threatened his mother at gunpoint to hand over the keys to the electric SUV.

According to The Guardian, which quotes the Canberra Times and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the gunman then drove off, but not before demanding instructions on how to operate the Tesla from the tennis player's mom.

“She was escorted outside toward the Tesla at gunpoint, and observed the defendant get into the driver seat of the car,” police allege in court documents quoted by The Guardian. “She felt at this time that she had an opportunity while the firearm was not pointed at her to run back inside and screamed for help from the other occupants of the house.”

It was then that Nick Kyrgios and his manager, Daniel Horsfall, called the police for help. The tennis star also opened the Tesla app on his smartphone and started tracking the vehicle, as well as limiting its top speed to 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour).

This helped the police to track down the green Model X in around 16 minutes, but the alleged thief didn't give up without a fight.

After approaching the stopped EV on a suburban street with their arms drawn, the police had to get back in their vehicles to pursue the suspect after he sped off. The pursuit was briefly put on hold after going into a school zone, but then the Tesla app showed the Model X had stopped on a street in Ainslie, a suburb of Canberra.

Officers cordoned off the street and a tactical response team cut him off as he tried to escape once again. According to police records, the suspect resisted arrest and had to be Tasered.

After a short trip to the hospital, the so-called “Chris” was brought to a police station, where he was charged with aggravated robbery, driving a vehicle without consent, failing to stop for police, driving while suspended, and resisting a public official.

