Cannondale Pulls The Covers Off The New Adventure Neo Allroad E-Bike

Cannondale has become a household name in the global cycling industry thanks to its wide selection bikes that cover all disciplines of cycling. On top of that, the brand has models that fit all budgets – from entry-level bikes to top-tier, race-ready machines. Luckily, in today's rapidly growing e-bike industry, Cannondale continues to be a force to be reckoned with.

We've seen some premium e-bikes from the brand in the past. Machines like the Cannondale Moterra Neo EQ are truly capable both in and out of the city. However, apart from packing some seriously impressive tech, bikes like this are also pretty expensive, tipping the scales at more than $6,000 USD. Luckily, with its newest model, Cannondale hopes to find its way to the garages of average commuters.

Perhaps you've been a cyclist for sometime now and are looking to get your first e-bike. Or maybe you've decided to take on e-biking as a hobby to get outside and stay active. Cannondale's newest Adventure Neo Allroad could very well be the perfect bike for you. In terms of tech, the new e-bike makes use of a compact and more basic hub motor, instead of a sophisticated mid-drive. Supplied by Bafang, the motor is from one of the most reliable manufacturers out there, and can propel the bike to a top speed of 28 miles per hour.

As for the battery, it's rocking a 720-watt-hour battery pack capable of giving the bike a range of up to 71 miles on a single charge. Other components include a set of Tektro disc brakes, built-in racks and tires measuring 27.5 x 2.6 – more than adequate to conquer some rough roads and gravel paths. Further boosting the bike's off-road acumen is an SR Suntour suspension fork with 100 millimeters of travel. There's also an easy-to-read LCD display that lets you keep track of vital info while out on a ride.

Best of all, the new Adventure Neo Allroad costs only a fraction of its more premium siblings. Starting out at just $1,675, the entry-level Allroad is by no means cheap, but at least you get a capable e-bike from one of the most reputable brands in the industry. The more premium S version, meanwhile, retails for a slightly more expensive $2,025 USD.