Tesla is reportedly pushing a new over-the-air software update that will bring back regenerating braking "strength" settings for drivers. A few years ago, the US EV maker did away with different settings for its EVs' regen and just made all cars stick with the same "strong" setting, likely to ensure the best efficiency.

There are many arguments to be made for and against different levels of regen for electric cars. For those unfamiliar, regenerative braking uses the EV's electric motor to slow the car, all while sending the excess energy back into the battery. While some EVs will just gradually slow down via regen, others will come to a complete stop. Moreover, some electric vehicles allow the driver to decide which braking strength is best for their preference, as well as the driving situation.

Since a high regen setting captures the most energy, leading to more driving range, it may make sense to keep the strength dialed up whenever possible. In addition, with the highest setting, an EV can typically be driven with just the accelerator pedal. This means you may only have to press the brake pedal if you need to make an emergency stop.

That said, there may be cases in which a driver simply doesn't want that strong regen seemingly working against them constantly. Perhaps driving in the snow or ice, or in a hilly area, or while towing, a driver may want to experiment with different regen settings for the safest driving.

Whether or not you prefer a stronger or weaker regenerative braking setting really doesn't matter here, because the Tesla update will appease both sides. There's almost always a good argument to be made for offering users the most options available to suit as many peoples' tastes as possible.

The software update will reintroduce “standard” and “low” regen settings, rather than just forcing the driver to deal with the strongest setting at all times. The software update notes pertaining to the settings read as follows, via Electrek:

Standard: Provides the maximum amount of regenerative braking. When you release the accelerator pedal, your vehicle will slow down. Low: Limits regenerative braking. When you release the accelerator pedal, your vehicle will take longer to slow down and coast farther than if set to “Standard”.

Once your Tesla EV has received the latest over-the-air software update, you can head to the "Controls" menu to find the feature. There, you will choose "Pedals and Steering," which will bring up the "Regenerative Braking" option.

Do you think it's wise for Tesla to bring back the regen levels? If you have a choice, do you always stick with a stronger or weaker setting? Share your experience with us in the comment section below.