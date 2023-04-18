Check Out The Volcon Brat, A Rugged, Retro-Inspired E-Bike

Electric bikes are particularly popular in metropolitan areas due to their ability to handle traffic and avoid congestion, making them an excellent alternative to vehicles and public transportation. They also have the added bonus of being an enjoyable and exciting way to travel. The new Volcon Brat is an excellent example of an e-bike that mixes functionality with rugged styling. Let's take a closer look.

Volcon is a relatively new player in the e-bike sector, hailing from Texas, and looks to be keen on standing out. The Volcon Brat, the company's newest product, is a pedal-assist electric bike inspired by cafe racers in aesthetic. This blend of electric bike technology and classic motorcycle looks blurs the line between the two, making it an uncommon sight in the e-bike industry.The bike's frame is sleek and low-slung, and the color palette is eye-catching. On top of that, it's strewn with retro-inspired items that also serve a functional purpose.

To be more specific, the Volcon Brat has large 20 by 4.5-inch tires that give exceptional grip and make riding over uneven terrain easy. The bike also has a faux gas tank that serves as a useful storage compartment. In terms of performance, the bike is powered by a 750-watt nominal, 1200-watt maximum output motor, which gives a range of 30 to 70 miles depending on the riding mode selected. In off-road mode, the bike has a maximum speed of 28 miles per hour.

The Volcon Brat includes a replaceable 48-volt 15.6-ampere-hour battery with a locking mechanism fitted on the frame in the shape of a motorcycle engine to retain the cafe-racer look. The bike also has a large and durable LED billet-style headlamp. The Brat features a four-inch color display with Bluetooth connectivity and a D-pad that shows important information such as battery level, speed, distance, and an odometer. A USB charger is also situated within the lockable storage compartment up front.

The Volcon Brat is available in two hues, giving buyers the option of a sleek all-black model or a more vivid blue one with tan highlights.In terms of cost, the Volcon Brat is a pricey electric bike with a starting price of $2,799. This places it in the mid-to-high-end spectrum of electric bikes, owing to the bike's high-quality components and distinctive appearance.