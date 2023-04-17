The Smart #3 debuts as what the brand calls its "first-ever sports utility coupe" at the Auto Shanghai show. The model will have its European premiere at the Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung in Munich in September. Sales there will begin in early 2024.

Smart is not announcing any powertrain details about the #3 at this time. There's also no info about its battery pack.

Gallery: Smart #3 Debut

3 Photos

"We are proud to finally present our first-ever sports utility coupe, the all-new smart #3 to the world. As an all-electric pioneer smart is committed to uncompromising quality of experience and interactions," said Dirk Adelmann, the CEO of Smart in Europe.

The Smart #3's design is very similar to the existing #1 (see them side by side below). Both models share a trapezoidal opening in the front fascia, but the element has a sharper outline on the #3. They also have headlights with a roughly triangular shape and a light bar across the nose.

Smart #3 Smart #1

Where the #1 has a boxy roofline, the #3 has a sleeker appearance there. They share full-width taillights that taper into a skinnier section in the middle.

Smart #3 Smart #1

The exterior is available in eye-catching colors like Photon Orange Metallic and Electric Blue Matt.

Inside, the #3 features a low-profile digital instrument cluster, and a 12.8-inch, tablet-like infotainment screen occupies the center of the dashboard. Below it, there are three circular HVAC vents. Buyers can get a 13-speaker Beasts stereo. Upholstery in Vibrant Brown is available.

While there are no technical details about the #3, the #1 is available with a rear-mounted electric motor making 268 horsepower and 253 pound-feet. It has a 66-kilowatt-hour battery that provides between 260 miles and 273 miles in the WLTP cycle. The system supports 150-kW DC charging.

There's also the performance-focused Smart #1 Brabus with a dual-motor powertrain. It makes 422 hp and can hit 62 miles per hour in a claimed 3.9 seconds. There's also a more aggressive body with elements like small inlets above the grille and red accents. So far, there's no indication whether the #3 would also get a Brabus variant.