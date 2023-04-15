Ram Brand CEO Mike Koval Jr. has hinted that a smaller electric truck could be on the way from the Dodge subsidiary. Speaking at the New York Auto Show, Koval confirmed that a mid-sized electric pickup concept had been shown at a special convention for dealers. Koval believes the response was very positive (via Green Car Reports):

“I had 6,000 of my best friends in the arena, and I was looking for the thumbs up or the thumbs down. And they would have to tell you but I think it’s overwhelmingly positive.”

Regardless of what North American dealers think, a Ford Ranger-sized Ram would be crucial if the brand wants to expand to Europe. Large pickup trucks simply don't sell across the Atlantic, hence a mid-sized truck would be essential if Ram ever wants to properly expand to Europe. The last mid-sized truck Ram sold was the Dakota, which was discontinued back in 2011.

Ram's first electric truck, the 1500 REV, is set to go on sale late next year. The 1500 REV will be powered by a choice of either a 168 kWh or 229 kWh battery pack, with the latter having a range of up to 500 miles.

The 1500 REV's 229 kWh pack will be the largest equipped on any passenger vehicle, eclipsing the GMC Hummer EV's 212 kWh unit. It will allow for a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds, with total power output being 654 hp. However, arguably the most important stat for any truck is towing capacity - and the 1500 REV doesn't disappoint in this department. Ram claims it will be able to pull up to 14,000 pounds and have a max payload capacity of 2,700 lbs.