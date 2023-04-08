The Ram 1500 REV could reportedly be built in Illinois. While Ram has already confirmed that it will built its electric truck in the US, the exact location is yet to be revealed. However, Crain’s Chicago Business claims Ram is eyeing up a former Jeep plant in Belvidere, Illinois.

The Chicago-based newspaper reported that Illinois' latest manufacturer incentive package could play a major role in luring Ram. Illinois is looking to get more automotive manufacturers and related suppliers to the state, and is willing to offer tax breaks.

The Belvidere plant highlighted above was closed earlier this year. It employed over 1,200 people and was used to built the Jeep Cherokee. Given both Jeep and Ram are part of Stellantis, a transfer of ownership could be relatively simple. Furthermore, the fact that the plant was last used only a few months ago means it's in good shape and would likely require minimal refurbishment. That said, switching it from ICE to EV production could require substantial investment.

The Ram 1500 REV was unveiled back in February during Super Bowl LVII. Due in Q4 2024, the 1500 REV has a promised range of over 500 miles. It will also produce 654 hp and be capable of 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

Moreover, the 1500 REV will be able to tow up to 14,000 pounds with a payload capacity of 2,700 lbs. It will also be capable of 350 kW fast charging, meaning 110 miles of range can be added in as little as 10 minutes. Inside the 1500 REV will be available with a 14.5-inch central touchscreen. You will be able to spec plenty of other luxury touches, like a 23-speaker Klipsch stereo and a hands-free driver-assist system.