Mini's first production convertible EV will make its public debut at the Shanghai auto show next week (April 18-27).

Choosing this venue seems a little strange seeing as the Mini Cooper SE Convertible will only be available in Europe. However, it may be seen as a symbolic passing of the baton from what is likely the final iteration of the current-generation Cooper SE to the next-generation Cooper Electric, which will be made in China for the entire world starting in 2024.

Limited to 999 vehicles, the Cooper SE Convertible is described by the British brand as the world's first battery electric premium convertible in the small car segment. It will be available in two colors – Enigmatic Black and White Silver – with the door handles, side scuttles and the surrounds of the front and rear lights are finished in Resolute Bronze.

Each vehicle will feature edition-specific equipment details including 1/999 lettering on the door sill trims and side scuttles, as well as 17-inch cast alloy wheels in Electric Power Spoke two-tone design that are made of 100 percent secondary aluminum.

The interior features yellow accents that underline the car's electric powertrain as well as a sports multifunction steering wheel covered in Nappa leather, seat heating, and adjustable thigh support.

Owners also get a standard heads-up display, a connected infotainment system, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go functionality.

Unsurprisingly, the Mini Cooper SE Convertible shares the all-electric powertrain with the Cooper SE hatchback, namely a front-mounted motor that makes 135 kilowatts (181 horsepower) and draws energy from a 32.6-kilowatt-hour battery pack.

The maximum range is rated at 125 miles (201 km) in the WLTP test cycle, while the 0-62 mph sprint takes 7.1 seconds. The convertible roof can be opened or closed at speeds of up to 18.6 mph (30 km/h), with an intermediate sliding roof position available as well.

Mini Germany's customer website lists the Cooper SE Convertible with a base price of $65,000 (60,000 euros), a whopping 62-percent more than the entry-level Mini Cooper SE hatchback, which starts at $40,500 (37,300 euros). Deliveries to Mini fans in Europe will start later this month.

The current-generation Mini Cooper SE hatchback will be getting a replacement next year. The all-new Mini Cooper Electric will be made in China by Spotlight Automotive, BMW Group's joint venture with Great Wall Motor.