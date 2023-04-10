Rivian is recalling 5,030 R1S electric SUVs because the reversing lights may not be visible from certain angles, and as such don't meet the legal requirements for visibility, which can potentially increase the risk of a crash.

According to the recall report posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), all of the R1S vehicles made between November 19, 2012, and March 21, 2023, are affected, with Rivian having to replace the lamps free of charge. The replacement lights have been redesigned to conform to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) visibility requirements.

Rivian initially learned about the possibility of using non-compliant reversing lights on March 8 and stopped using the affected components on March 21. As per the NHTSA, the American EV manufacturer will send notifications to owners on or before May 20.

Gallery: 2022 Rivian R1S First Drive

37 Photos

The description of noncompliance is as follows:

"FMVSS 108; Lamps, reflective devices, and associated equipment. S6.4.2 requires that each backup lamp must meet applicable visibility requirements specified in Table V-a of the standard. Table V-a prescribes horizontal and vertical planes to the rear of the vehicle from which the optical center of at least one backup lamp must be visible. On certain R1S vehicles, the optical center of at least one lamp may not be visible from these planes. This condition represents a noncompliance with the visibility requirements of FMVSS 108."

This is the third recall for the Rivian R1S issued in 2023. The previous two actions were linked to faulty airbag sensors and side airbags that might be improperly fastened.

Last year, Rivian produced 24,337 electric vehicles and delivered 20,332 units to customers. Additionally, the American brand saw a spike of over 200 percent in the first quarter of 2023 (compared to the same period last year), assembling 9,395 battery electric vehicles (BEV) at its factory in Normal, Illinois.

