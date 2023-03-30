Recent filings show that Tesla will reportedly install new automation equipment at its original factory in Fremont, California. In addition, the US EV maker is working to expand its Information Technology (IT) facility at the location.

Tesla doesn't really have any room left at its Fremont factory site in California, and that has been the case for some time now. In fact, the company was ridiculed a few years back for putting up "tents" on the property's parking lots as a means for quick expansion.

The so-called tents – which are officially known as sprung structures – can be made permanent and are still being used at the property. At least one of the sprung structures is considered a permanent addition to the factory.

It's interesting that even though Tesla now has factories in China, Germany, and Texas, with its new headquarters also in Texas, it's still using tents in Fremont and working to expand at the California factory. It seems there's a new filing related to the Fremont site nearly every month, as reported by Teslarati. The upgrading and expansion at the Fremont factory appear to be forever in motion.

According to the most recent filings with the City of Fremont, Tesla will invest $1.5 million to expand and upgrade its IT building. The filings also note that the automaker plans to install new automation equipment on the factory's assembly lines.

The new production-line equipment will come from China-based MINO. Teslarati writes that MINO offers intelligent manufacturing solutions for the automotive space, and Tesla has been implementing its equipment for years now. MINO also supplies legacy automakers, including Ford, GM, and Volkswagen, to name a few.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is a huge fan of automation, though he may have gotten a bit carried away with it for a time, which could have been the cause of some bottlenecks during the Model 3 ramp. While Tesla's emphasis on manufacturing, automation, and robots is arguably the way of the future, human workers are still necessary to ensure that everything is working as planned. To add additional checks and balances, Tesla also recently installed automated quality control equipment at the factory.

While there's a growing list of Tesla filings related to the Fremont factory, it's difficult to know exactly what work is being carried out inside and out at any given time. We do know that the factory grounds have been buzzing with activity and various construction projects almost indefinitely.