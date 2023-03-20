The Toyota bZ4X hasn't enjoyed a smooth market launch, being recalled two months after the start of sales because its wheels were prone to falling off.

It took Toyota more than three months to fix the hub bolt issue that caused the recall, and that was definitely not good for sales. Then range tests in Norway and Denmark revealed that the bZ4X covered way smaller distances than advertised – in one instance half the claimed range – prompting an official investigation from Toyota.

In this context, it's interesting to learn what an industry expert like Sandy Munro has to say about Toyota's first mass-produced BEV. After taking a Toyota bZ4X home for a night, the vehicle teardown specialist released a video highlighting the pros and cons of the electric SUV.

Starting with the good stuff, Munro liked the interior of the bZ4X. He describes the seats as uber comfortable and likes the cloth decor on the dashboard.

The bZ4X also scores points thanks to the well-appointed interior and fact the low-set steering wheel does not obstruct the driver's view of the instrument cluster. He also mentions minor things like the screen covering the sunroof, which comes in handy on a sunny day, and commends Toyota for offering smartphone wireless charging.

Not everything is great inside the bZ4X, according to Sandy, who doesn't like that Toyota has put too many buttons on the steering wheel and that the center display has a on/off button, which he believes it's superfluous.

So what about the driving experience? Well, Sandy Munro doesn't like the fact the bZ4X does not allow for one-pedal driving – he says neither he nor his wife managed to make that happen – and complains about front motor whine entering the cabin. He also notes there's too much wind noise.

Obviously, these are just some of the things Sandy Munro was able to spot after spending hours in the Toyota bZ4X. We don't know whether he's going to have more time in the Japanese electric SUV or even perform a product teardown in the future.

However, he already has a piece of advice for Toyota: reduce costs because the bZ4X is too close to the Tesla Model Y for comfort. Actually, a base Model Y is cheaper than a bZ4X if the buyer qualifies for the $7,500 federal tax credit – the Japanese-made Toyota is not eligible for the incentive.