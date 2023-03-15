It’s been just two weeks since Tesla officially launched its CCS-compatible charging stalls, which feature the so-called Magic Dock connector that allows non-Tesla EVs to top-up their batteries.

At the time of launch, there were just 10 Magic Dock Supercharger locations in the United States, with most of them activated in New York and a couple in California. Now though, Tesla’s official Supercharger map shows 11 CCS-compatible locations, with the latest stall being put to work in Shirley, Long Island.

So not a lot has been going on, but there is visible progress being made towards opening up the Supercharger network to non-Tesla vehicles, with more locations soon to be retrofitted with the Magic Dock adapter, although the American EV maker has been tight-lipped about the number of stalls it’s targeting.

When the new stalls were introduced, Tesla said that future sites will only be opened if there is sufficient capacity for them:

"We’re starting with a select number of sites so that we can review the experience, monitor congestion and assess feedback before expanding. Future sites will only be opened to non-Tesla vehicles if there is available capacity.”

Both New York and California are home to Gigafactories, so common sense says the next state that will get CCS-compatible Superchargers will be Texas, where Tesla makes the Model Y and plans on assembling the Semi and Cybertruck, as well as serving as the company’s corporate headquarters.

The full list of CCS1-compatible Magic Dock Supercharger locations is as follows:

New York

Brewster

Red Hook

Malta

Hancock

Verona

Parish

Batavia

Fredonia

Shirley

California

Scott's Valley

Placerville

As for pricing and ease of use, it’s more or less the same as in the case of Tesla owners. Pricing depends on the location, but in the currently available locations it varies between $0.49-$0.51 per kilowatt-hour and users need to download the official Tesla app on their smartphones to unlock the CCS1 adapter and begin charging. However, there’s also a subscription available, which ultimately lowers the price per kWh for heavy users.

With billions of dollars available from the government for the expansion of EV charging networks nationwide, it’s just a matter of time until the EV maker will open up more and more Superchargers to CCS-equipped vehicles.

In Australia and 15 European countries, Tesla previously opened up its charging network to other brands of EVs, but there were no connector compatibility issues, with the Superchargers deployed on the Old Continent and Australia already featuring the CCS Combo 2 connector, as opposed to the US stalls, where Tesla uses its NACS plug.