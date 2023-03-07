Volkswagen Group has revised the EV sales target in Europe for its core VW passenger cars brand.

The new goal is for at least 80 percent of the brand's sales in Europe to be all-electric models in 2030, according to Thomas Ulbrich, head of VW brand's New Mobility business unit for software and self-driving cars.

The new target is significantly higher than the 70 percent goal for 2030 announced in 2021 under VW's Accelerate electrification strategy. Ulbrich told Automobilwoche the VW brand has the most ambitious target of all Volkswagen Group brands, which include Audi, Skoda, and SEAT/Cupra.

He explained that the brand has "always been at the forefront of these issues in the group and we feel obliged to set our targets so high." That said, Ulbrich acknowledged that the new target is "extremely ambitious" and it shows the company's commitment to the electrification strategy.

The carmaker is not lifting its full EV targets for other major markets, such as China and the United States, though. In these countries, the Volkswagen brand's targets for battery-electric vehicles remain at 50 percent.

Fully electric cars made up just over 10 percent of VW brand's total passenger car sales last year. To reach the ambitious electrification target in Europe, Volkswagen will be launching a number of new and refreshed models under its ID lineup of all-electric cars.

The VW ID.3 has just been given a facelift that brings a more cohesive look inside and out, as well as software updates; deliveries in Europe will start in the fourth quarter of this year.

After the revised ID.3, Volkswagen will launch the ID.7, a Passat-sized electric sedan that's expected to be unveiled on March 15. The ID.7 will begin deliveries to European customers before the end of 2023. Volkswagen is reportedly considering an ID.7 Tourer wagon variant as well.

Volkswagen also plans to debut two entry-level EVs priced under $26,500 (€25,000) sometime in 2025. These models will be a hatchback and a crossover, likely called the ID.1 and ID.2. In addition, an all-electric version of the Tiguan SUV is expected to arrive in 2026.