The first production GMC Hummer EV SUV is for sale again, just a month after it sold for half a million dollars. Although still impressive, that $500,000 figure is a far cry from the $2.5 million the first Hummer EV pickup fetched back in 2021.

GMC Hummer EV SUV VIN 001 was sold at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale charity auction last month to an anonymous bidder. Said anonymous bidder has now listed the SUV for sale and is willing to consider "reasonable" offers. The seller also stated the following:

"Tread Lightly, the charity organization that the funds went to aligns well with our company and we were excited to participate with them, however, the Hummer should go to a true enthusiast or collector."

The Hummer EV SUV in question is painted Moonshot Green Matte with a Lunar Shadow interior. A fully loaded Edition 1, it has 3 motors producing 830 hp and can sprint from 0-60 mph in just 3 seconds.

Customer deliveries of the GMC Hummer EV SUV will begin in just a few weeks. Prices for the now sold-out Edition 1 started at $105,595. The closest thing to an Edition 1 you are now able to get is an EV3X, which shares the same tri-motor powertrain.

The EV3X will go on sale later this year with prices starting at $106,645. The dual-motor EV2X and EV2 will go on sale in roughly 12-18 months' time, with prices starting at $96,645 and $86,645 respectively. Both the EV2 and EV2X produce 625 hp and can launch from 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds. In terms of range, all versions of the Hummer EV SUV manage roughly 300 miles per charge.