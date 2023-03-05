A Tesla Model 3 owner was driving up to a toll booth when a box truck crashed into his car. The box truck driver reportedly jumped out of the truck and tried to blame the Tesla driver for the incident. However, the Tesla owner, whose name is Matt, made it clear that the car had recorded the crash with its built-in camera system. The drivers then waited for the police to arrive at the scene.

As the story goes, a New Jersey state trooper arrived just a few minutes after the collision occurred. Matt showed the officer the TeslaCam footage that was recorded and saved by the Tesla Model 3. Regardless of the evidence, the officer told Matt that he would still have to conduct a full investigation, which would take up to 15 days.

The Tesla owner received a copy of the police report 17 days later. Interestingly, it said that they couldn't decide who was at fault in the accident, so each driver would be held 50% responsible. The report revealed that the box truck driver merged without using a turn signal and that Matt had also merged at the same time. Since Matt was merging as well, he was considered at least partly at fault.

The repair bill for the Tesla was a whopping seven pages long. The total came to a shocking $30,000.

Check out the video above to see the repair bill and other related details. In addition, there are 19 other TeslaCam stories in the video after Matt's story.

