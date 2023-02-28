As you may already be aware, Tesla now offers a CCS Combo 1 Adapter so that owners can charge their vehicles at other public networks outside the Supercharger network. The adapter is available on Tesla's official website for $175. However, if you own an older Tesla, you may have to opt for a $450 retrofit if you aim to use the adapter, which is included as part of the higher price.

Some Tesla owners had been waiting years for an official CCS adapter from Tesla, and the company promised it was coming back in 2020. However, it was only initially available in Korea. Tesla finally made it available in North America toward the end of 2023.

Unfortunately, not all current Tesla owners can simply purchase the adapter and use it. In fact, it's only compatible with Tesla vehicles produced since October 2020. Older Tesla cars have a charging ECU (electronic control unit) that's not compatible with the new CCS adapter. Tesla's website reads:

"The CCS Combo 1 Adapter is compatible with most Tesla vehicles, though some vehicles may require additional hardware. Sign in to the Tesla app to check your vehicle's compatibility and schedule a Service retrofit if needed."

The Tesla Shop website lists the $450 price for the retrofit. However, it also says that if you own a Model 3 or Model Y that requires a retrofit, you'll have to check back in mid-2023.

We should also note that when Tesla first started selling the CCS Combo 1 Apapter in the States, it was priced at $250. The price was just recently reduced to $175.

To be clear, the $450 retrofit for older Tesla models includes the adapter, so you're really only paying $275 for the new charging ECU and the installation at a Tesla Service Center.

The CCS adapter isn't something that all, or even most, Tesla owners will need or want. Thus, the price for the retrofit isn't required, since you don't have to opt to make your older Tesla compatible.

Are you in the market for Tesla's CCS Combo 1 Adapter? If so, let us know why you need it. Moreover, do you think the $450 price for the adapter and retrofit for older models is too costly? Leave us your words of wisdom in the comment section below.