Car sales in the Netherlands increased in January by 7 percent year-over-year, while at the same time, the country continues its transition to electric cars.

According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 8,900 new plug-in cars were registered last month, which is roughly 25 percent more than a year ago and the best January ever. Market share increased from 23 percent a year ago to 27 percent.

It's especially nice to see that all-electric car registrations surged by 62 percent year-over-year to over 5,000 units, taking a solid 15 percent of the market.

At the same time, plug-in hybrids noted a slight 4 percent decrease in registrations compared to January 2022 but still account for a pretty high 12 percent of the total volume.

We don't know what the year 2023 will bring, but after January, we are cautiously optimistic, especially for BEVs.

New plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: 5,010 (up 62% year-over-year) and 15% share

PHEVs: 3,890 (down 4% year-over-year) and 12% share

Total: 8,900 (up 25% year-over-year) and 27% share

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – January 2023

For reference, in 2022, more than 107,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is over 12 percent more than in 2021 (over 95,000) and about 35 percent of the total market (compared to 30 percent a year ago).

BEVs: about *70,700 and 23% share

PHEVs: about *36,900 and 12% share

Total: 107,562 (up 12%) and 35% share

* estimated from the market share

Model rank

The plug-in hybrid Lynk & Co 01 PHEV remains the market leader among rechargeable cars in the Netherlands with 796 new registrations in January.

The second most popular choice is the Volvo XC40 with 522 units (all-electric and plug-in hybrid versions counted together).

The third top model is the all-electric Tesla Model Y and this is something worth noting because such a high result in the first month of a quarter is something new. It might be a sign that the Tesla Model Y will be very strong this year.

The list of the top 10 models includes mostly all-electric models, and we strongly believe that sooner or later BEVs will take first place from the Lynk & Co 01 PHEV.

Top 10 last month:

Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 796 Volvo XC40 (BEV + PHEV) - 522 Tesla Model Y - 492 Peugeot e-208 - 256 Peugeot e-2008 - 240 Renault Megane E-Tech - 236 BMW i4 - 211 BMW iX3 - 198 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 189 Dacia Spring - 185 Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 185

For reference, the top 10 in 2022:

Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 5,847 Skoda Enyaq iV - 5,467 Tesla Model Y - 3,892 Peugeot e-208 - 3,618 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 3,424 Audi Q4 e-tron - 3,255 Kia EV6 - 3,104 Volvo XC40 BEV - 3,034 Volkswagen ID.4 - 2,861 Volvo XC40 PHEV - 2,619

The top plug-in car brands in the Netherlands in January were Volvo (11.0% share), BMW (10.5%), Lynk & Co (8.9%), Mercedes-Benz (7.4%), Tesla (6.6%), Peugeot (6.5%) and Renault (5.9%).

Among the automotive groups, the ones with the highest number of registrations are the Geely-Volvo (including Lynk & Co and Polestar) at 20.4%, Volkswagen Group (14.2%), BMW Group (12.3%), Stellantis (12.2%) and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance (10.0%).