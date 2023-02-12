The Rivian R1S and R1T now have improved real-world ranges thanks to a recent software update. The update saw the battery depth of discharge increase on both electric trucks, meaning a rise in usable capacity.

Although Rivian did not disclose what amount of its 135 kWh battery is now usable, previously the figure was 128.9 kWh. And with regard to how much range has risen, owners on Twitter are posting their findings. Post software update, one R1T owner reported a 14-mile increase in range at 85% - meaning a 16.4-mile rise overall. Others reported similar figures.

Rivian currently only offers one battery pack - the aforementioned 135 kWh unit. A more affordable 105 kWh battery will be available in a few months time and is currently displayed on Rivian's website, as is a 180 kWh "Max Pack" capable of over 400 miles per charge.

Equipping the Max Pack will cost R1S and R1T buyers an extra $8,000 over the 135 kWh Large Pack that's currently available. Meanwhile, opting for the Standard Pack will save you $8,000 however it will also result in the quad-motor system being swapped out for a less powerful dual-motor setup.

The software update, which rolled out on February 7, also saw improvements to R1S and R1T key fobs. Keys will now be more responsive and have longer battery life according to Rivian.

Rivian produced 24,337 electric trucks last year, of which 20,332 were delivered to customers. The firm aims to rapidly scale up in 2023, with a production target of roughly 60,000 units.