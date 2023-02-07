ABB E-mobility celebrates a significant milestone of one million EV chargers sold globally, counting together AC charging points and DC fast chargers.

The company is present in 85 markets and offers various electric vehicle charging equipment, starting from basic AC charging points (usually a few kilowatts), to three-phase charging points (usually up to around 22 kW) and DC fast chargers (since 2010), which can go up to 360 kW in the top of the line Terra 360 version.

The total number of DC fast chargers sold cumulatively by ABB exceeds 30,000, according to previous reports, which indicates that AC points must now be at a massive 970,000 units or so.

ABB recently announced that will build a new factory of DC fast chargers in South Carolina, with a planned output of up to 10,000 chargers per year.

Meanwhile, the new $30 million plant in Valdarno, Italy enabled the company to double the company’s production capacity over the last two years. ABB says that with seven production lines, the site can produce one DC fast charger every 20 minutes.

In China, the company expands its business through Chargedot, a local charging infrastructure provided, which it acquired in 2020.

Speaking on the announcement, ABB E-mobility CEO, Frank Mühlon, said:

"I would like to thank our customers globally for their continued collaboration in hitting this one millionth charger milestone. I look forward to the millions yet to come, and to the cleaner, greener world they will help create."

The EV charging networks are expanding quicker than ever, as the all-electric car market itself is growing very quickly.

This is why not only ABB but also other manufacturers are building new plants and preparing for mass electrification of transportation. It's expected to continue to be divided between AC charging (home and work applications) and DC charging (on the route or fleets), but it keeps evolving, including higher power and higher voltage, new standards, implementation of autocharge/plug-and-charge and other things.

From a consumer standpoint, we can only hope that the infrastructure will be user-friendly, and reliable.