ABB announced the launch of the "world’s fastest electric car charger" called Terra 360, which will be available in Europe from the end of 2021 (2022 in other markets).

We are not too convinced if it's the fastest, but at 360 kW peak total output, it's clearly one of the highest-power electric car chargers on the market.

The key feature of the Terra 360 is the dynamic power distribution between up to four vehicles (there are two plugs on each side of the charger). It means that drivers connected to the chargers will not have to wait on each other to end charging the previously connected EVs.

According to ABB - this makes the Terra 360 well suited for refueling stations, urban charging stations, retail parking and fleet applications.

"As well as serving the needs of private EV drivers at fueling stations, convenience stores and retail locations, Terra 360 chargers can also be installed on an organization’s commercial premises to charge electric fleet cars, vans and trucks."

The manufacturer highlights several other features, including:

innovative lighting system guides the user through the charging process

a display that shows the battery state of charge and the remaining charging time before the end of an optimal charge session

an ergonomic cable management system that helps drivers plug in quickly with minimal effort

customization - "To personalize the appearance, customers can ‘brand’ the chargers by using different foiling or changing the color of the LED light strips"

an optional, integrated 27” advertisement screen to play video and pictures

Well, we look forward to seeing these chargers installed in the field as the dynamic power distribution is a necessity in the growing EV market.

So far, ABB has sold more than 21,000 DC fast chargers globally and some 440,000 AC charging points globally (including a Chinese charging infrastructure provider Chargedot, acquired in 2020).