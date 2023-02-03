Fiido Is Set To Launch Up To Seven New E-Bikes In 2023

If you’re an e-mobility enthusiast, chances are you’ve heard the name Fiido once or twice before. Perhaps you’ve even ridden one of their two-wheelers, or better still, have one stowed away in your garage at the moment. The company is a fast-growing Chinese brand that’s had its fair share of trials and tribulations—but has proven that it has what it takes to rise above.

For the 2023 model year, Fiido hopes to push even further forward by launching a whole new lineup of electric two-wheelers, some of which first of their kind for the brand. A quick trip to Fiido’s official website reveals that they have a “Launching Soon” tab which showcases upcoming model releases, and quite conveniently, MSRP info. In total, Fiido hopes to release seven new models this year. Let’s take a closer look, shall we?

The first two bikes showcased on their website are the C21 and C22, two urban-focused e-bikes that look like a perfect fit to the extremely popular city e-bike market. Style-wise, they look incredibly straightforward, with a neutral ergonomics package, and nifty tech including an integrated digital display. Once launched, they’ll retail for $1,599 a piece. Up next, Fiido has youngsters in mind, with the Kidz, the brand’s first kid-focused electric balance bike. It’ll retail for $399 once launched.

One of the more eye-catching models in Fiido’s Launching Soon catalog is the C31. Employing similar styling as the C21 and C22, the C31 takes a sporty turn with a carbon fiber frame and drop bars. It also has a belt drive, and seems to also be offered in a flat-handlebar configuration. Needless to say, it’s a premium model, and will retail $3,399 once it hits the market. Other things to note are a 12.6-kilogram construction, and nifty tech features like fingerprint unlock.



Up next, Fiido’s Titan looks to put a rugged spin on the urban commuter. Equipped with a burly frame and fat tires, this e-bike looks like it’s pretty much ready to ride anywhere. It’s also pretty affordable at just $1,999. Last but not least, the Fiido M31 will be the brand’s first mid-motor electric mountain bike with a full-suspension frame. According to Fiido, the bike will produce up to 110Nm of torque, and come with a 696-Wh battery pack. It’ll command a premium price of $3,999.