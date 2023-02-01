Bianchi Teams Up With Nico Rosberg To Launch New Colors For The E-Omnia

Bianchi has long been a popular name in the world of cycling, primarily because of its massive success in racing. Apart, of course, from its high-end race-derived road and mountain bikes, Bianchi also has a lineup of city-focused bikes with an emphasis on practicality and versatility. This has been amplified by the integration of an electric motor, particularly with the e-Omnia range of city bikes.

For the 2023 model year, the Bianchi e-Omnia lineup of e-bikes has been released in a variety of new colorways. The Italian bicycle brand enlisted the help of Nico Rosberg, former Formula 1 racing driver, and eco-entrepreneur, to promote the refreshed e-Omnia lineup.

In a recent article by acclaimed cycling publication Bike Rumor, Rosberg stated, “We have to change the way we move, the way we live,” he said. “I believe in a greener world of e-mobility, and that eBikes are part of the solution. That’s why I choose Bianchi e-Omnia.”

The Bianchi e-Omnia model range is made up of two models—the C-Type and T-Type—each with their own use cases in mind. For starters, the T-Type is more dynamic, and designed to take riders further thanks to efficient ergonomics and premium components. It’s offered in either a step-through or step-over frame. Furthermore, the T-Type can be purchased with a dual-battery option that promises a range of up to 121 miles on a single charge. It retails for $4,550 USD.

Meanwhile, the C-Type is a much more approachable option thanks to its step-through frame, allowing shorter riders to swing their leg through the frame for more stability while mounting and dismounting. It’s also offered with a dual battery option, and provides a range of around 88 miles on a single charge. It’s slightly more affordable than the T-Type, retailing for $4,200 USD.

“Bianchi Celeste is my favorite because it reminds me of the color of my helmet the year of my Formula 1 title. Gray combined with anthracite speaks to me of technology and dynamism, while Brown-Bronze expresses a sense of calm and elegance,” says Nico Rosberg.

The new colors of the 2023 Bianchi e-Omnia range consist of Iron Gray, Brown-Bronze, and the iconic Bianchi Celeste. Both the C-Type and T-Type are equipped with a front suspension fork, a front and rear LED lighting system, and a rear rack integrated into the frame. The new bikes are already available for order, with shipping expected to commence in the spring of 2023.

