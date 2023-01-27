Swiss Firm Thömus Enters The U.S. Market With The Swissrider E-Bike

Thömus, a world-renowned cycling company based out of Switzerland has just debuted its newest electric innovation. Designed to cater to the needs of both urban and sporty cyclists alike, the Swissrider is touted as a solid, do-it-all e-bike that's ultra lightweight. How lightweight, you might ask? Well, the bike tips the scales at no more than 25 pounds, or 11.36 kilograms.

That's right, according to Thömus, the Swissrider is the lightest e-bike available. "The Swissrider is an e-bike for life and is light enough to carry up the stairs or hang on the train without effort, yet it has enough power to ride with ease. Only a discreetly integrated control element on the top tube suggests this is an electric bike," says Thomas Binggeli, the CEO and Founder of Thömus. Indeed, at a glance, it can be all too easy to miss the fact that this two-wheeler is indeed packing a battery and electric motor.

This is largely thanks to the frame's minimalist design. Constructed out of high-modulus carbon fiber, the Swissrider is super lightweight, not just physically, but visually, as well. The bike makes use of a Maxon electric motor, which makes use of the same technology used on NASA's Mars Rover. The pedal assistance provided by the Maxon motor isn't all that much, but it's certainly more than enough to give you that extra push on longer rides in and out of town.

Eugen Elmiger, the CEO of Maxon, likens the pedal assistance offered by the system as that of a tailwind. "The Swissrider relies on sleek design, super-light construction, and a natural electric tailwind from Maxon," he said. More specifically, the Maxon Bikedrive Air motor is rated for a continuous output of 250 watts, and peak output in excess of 300 watts and 40 Nm of torque. As for the battery, it's rocking three options—250 Wh, 360 Wh, or 426 Wh, with a 250 Wh range extender available as an optional extra.

The Thömus is now available in the U.S. market following the brand's opening of its first store outside of its native of Switzerland. Located in Santa Monica, it was Binggeli's dream to bring his passion for two-wheeled mobility to the U.S., and now, with the all-new Swissrider, he can do just that. The Swissrider is available in two version—Road and Urban—each of which sporting their own unique traits.

The Urban version comes in two trim levels and features a flat handlebar. The XT version retails for $5,750 USD, while the range-topping XTR model will set you back $7,750. As the names suggest, the bikes are equipped with Shimano's mid to top-range mountain bike components. On the road side of the equation, there are similarly two variants, both of which equipped with a drop-bar. The Ultegra Di2 with a 2x12 drivetrain retails for $6,250 USD, while the flagship Dura Ace Di2 model will set you back $7,750 USD.