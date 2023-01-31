Montague Bikes Presents The M-E1 Urban Folding Electric Bicycle

When it comes to urban mobility, portability, and space-saving solutions are essential. This is why folding bicycles and electric kick scooters have become so popular. Naturally, vehicles of this kind have their drawbacks. Electric kick scooters are inherently unstable due to their steep rake angle and tiny wheels. Meanwhile, folding bikes don’t offer nearly as much pedaling efficiency as their full-sized counterparts.

This is where bikes like Montague’s new M-E1 come into play. By making use of standard bicycle geometry, as well as conventional 700c wheels, it provides riders with ergonomic efficiency. Meanwhile, the Montague M-E1 also incorporates a folding frame so users don’t miss out on the space-saving capabilities of the good old folding bike—and oh yeah, it’s electric, too!

Granted, given that the M-E1 rolls on 700c wheels, it won’t be nearly as compact as a Brompton. Nevertheless, it’ll fit much more easily into the trunk of a small hatchback, under your work desk, or even in a small corner of your apartment, than any full-size non-folding bike—electric or otherwise.

Now, diving right into the meat and potatoes, the Montague M-E1 is powered by none other than a Shimano STEPS E6100 mid-drive motor. The STEPS sets itself apart from other Shimano motors thanks to its compact yet powerful configuration that’s ideal for the urban setting. It has a continuous output of 250 watts, mated to a 36V, 418-Wh battery pack that returns around 50 miles on a single charge. The Montague M-E1 also integrates some impressive componentry to complement the STEPS system. For example, it comes standard with a Shimano Deore drivetrain which provides a seamless pedaling experience alongside the electric motor.

“We set out to build an e-bike for the urban environment – for riders that have been deterred from owning an e-bike due to space constraints, concerns about security, and a lack of portability with the current designs,” said David Montague, President and founder of Montague Bikes. “The urban mobility market is growing quickly in today's crowded cities, and commuters are looking for options. Riders need an e-bike that can deliver top-tier performance and stow in the closet, train, or car trunk. The foldable M-E1 is the solution.”

Other components include an SR Suntour NEX front suspension fork which smooths out road imperfections. Of course, brakes are important, too, and the M-E1 packs Shimano Deore hydraulic disc brakes as standard. Users alos have the added convenience of an integrated rear rack to strap on their bags while on the go. There are also built-in LED lights from Herrmans for added nighttime visibility, as well as efficiency focused Schwalbe Energizer Plus tires.

The Montague M-E1 is now ready for order, either online, or for pickup from your neares retailer As for pricing, the Montague M-E1 retails for $3,995 USD. For more information on this electric bicycle, be sure to visit Montague’s official website linked below.