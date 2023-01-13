Historic Electronics Company RCA Is Making E-Bikes Now?

These days, a lot of historic companies are embracing electric mobility in an attempt to once again gain traction in the market. We've seen it with Radioflyer and its new range of electric bikes, and so, too, with now-defunct German motorbike brand Zundapp. While that's cool and all, one brand we certainly didn't expect to see entering the e-mobility space is RCA.

Wait, a second, RCA? The electronics company that used to make radios and televisions? Yes, that RCA. Founded in 1919, RCA was once a household name when it came to electronics. Now, I'm certainly way to young to have any first-hand experience with the brand and its products, but apparently, RCA continues to exist today. Its existence, however, lies in its numerous trademarks, which are now owned and distributed by Sony and Technicolor.

As such, what we're seeing in the form the three new e-bikes bearing RCA badging most likely aren't developed by the same folks that brought you TVs and radios in the early to mid twentieth century. Whatever the case may be, new electric bikes are always welcome, especially in today's rapidly growing e-mobility segment, so let's take a closer look, shall we?

Unveiled at the recently concluded Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, RCA released three new e-bike models to choose from. Of the three, one of them in particular stands out thanks to its impressive performance, but let's talk about that one a little bit later. For now, let's take a look at the two commuter-focused models. The first is the GoGo, which is essentially a fat-tire folding electric bike. While its design is certainly nothing new, the utility a bike of this nature provides is undeniable. It's powered by a 750W hub motor, and gets front and rear luggage racks for extra utility.

Up next, the RCA Explorer is a city-focused electric bike that's designed primarily for road-focused accessibility. As evidenced by its low step-through frame, the Explorer is approachable for all types of riders. It's equipped with a front suspension fork, fenders, and built-in LED lights for safe travels at night. Just like the GoGo, it's packing a 750W hub motor mated to a 691-Wh battery pack. RCA hasn't disclosed charging times or claimed range figures just yet.

Last but definitely not the least is the Dirt-E. This scrambler-inspired e-bike is designed as an all-terrain two-wheeler with a rugged design. Just one look at this two-wheeler makes it clear that RCA wants to go up against the likes of Super73, with its motorbike-inspired styling, off-road capability, and most of all, high-performance motor. The Dirt-E is packing a motor with a peak output of 1,250 watts, and capable of an unlocked top speed of up to 34 miles per hour. It's powered by a 60V, 20-Ah battery pack with a capacity of 1.2 kWh.

RCA's brand-new e-bike lineup is slated to hit the market either in the second or third quarter of 2023. As of this writing, RCA has yet to announce pricing on its newest e-mobility product range.