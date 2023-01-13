Check Out The CYC Photon, A Powerful Electric Bike Conversion Kit

When it comes to getting into e-bikes, a lot of cyclists go ahead and shop for a brand-new electric bicycle, usually a budget-focused model that retails for around $1,000 USD. While there's nothing wrong with this—indeed, we've talked a lot about awesome budget-oriented electric bikes—there is another route to take for those looking to get in on the e-bike fun. This is especially true for those who are more mechanically inclined.

That's right, I'm talking about none other than the e-bike conversion kit way. Over the years, we've seen a lot of electric bike conversion kits that claim to have the ability to transform your standard bicycle into an electrified two-wheeler. Options for kits like this range from the non-committal seatpost-mounted setups like the Livall Pikaboost, to powerful kits from the likes of Bafang.

Not only do conversion kits like these eliminate the need for purchasing another complete bike (an issue for those with limited garage space), they also have the potential to save you quite a bit of money, while delivering similar performance as purpose-built e-bikes. Take, for example, the new Photon e-bike conversion kit from Hong Kong-based company CYC. The brand has proven itself as an up and coming player in the e-bike system game, and has been in operation since 2018. CYC claims that the Photon weighs just 3.3 kilograms—marginally lighter than those from its competitors.

On top of that, it also returns the highest claimed output given its weight: 750 watts and 110 Nm of torque. Indeed, a glance at the electric motor makes it clear that this thing means business, as it has a lot of cooling fins to maximize surface area for efficient heat dissipation. While the Photon's performance is impressive in and of itself, what makes it even better is its compact packaging. Thanks to its proportions, it can be fitted on mountain bikes with a chain ring of as small as 34 teeth, making for quite the off-road climber. Furthermore, it's compatible with bottom bracket widths ranging from 68 to 120 millimeters.

Given the Photon's powerful 750W output, it's clear that CYC is targeting the U.S. market, which to date still has some pretty lax e-bike regulations. However, CYC also develops the controller for its motors, and boasts that the motors are fully configurable meaning that they could be tuned to produce a much lower 250W output, putting it well within e-bike regulations for Europe.

At present, the CYC Photon e-bike conversion kit retails for $950 USD, but seems to be sold out for the time being.