The global passenger plug-in electric market continued to expand, reaching another monthly record in November.

According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 1,060,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in November. That's 46 percent more than a year ago and the best result ever (slightly above 1,040,289 noted in September).

Market share also improved and amounted to 18 percent of global car registrations. A vast majority of plug-ins happen to be all-electric, but plug-in hybrids were growing slightly faster.

We are now waiting for December data, which should be even better.

Plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: about *766,000 (up 45% year-over-year) and 13% share

PHEVs: about *295,000 (up 49% year-over-year) and 5% share

Total: 1,060,285 (up 46% year-over-year) and 18% share

* estimated from the market share

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – November 2022

During the first 11 months of the year, more than 8.8 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered globally, which means that a level of 10 million units in 2022 is still possible.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: about *6.1 million and 9.7% share

PHEVs: about *2.7 million and 4.3% share

Total: 8,809,018 and roughly 14% share

* estimated from the market share

For reference, in the twelve months of 2021, some 6.5 million plug-in electric cars were sold.

Model rank

In November, the most registered rechargeable car was the Tesla Model Y with more than 100,000 units (105,374 to be precise). That's the best off-peak month for the Model Y (the highest results are usually noted in the last month of a quarter).

The BYD Song Plus (BEVs/PHEV duo counted together) noted over 64,000 units, which is significantly more than in the case of the Tesla Model 3 (45,819) or the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV (31,985).

Top 10 for the month:

Tesla Model Y - 105,374 BYD Song Plus (BEV + PHEV) - 64,184 Tesla Model 3 - 45,819 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 31,985 BYD Han (BEV + PHEV) - 31,979 BYD Yuan Plus (aka Atto 3) - 29,316 BYD Dolphin - 26,103 BYD Qin Plus (BEV+PHEV) - 25,499 BYD Tang (BEV + PHEV) - 19,967 Volkswagen ID.4 - 16,637

* BEV and PHEV versions of the same models were counted together in the source.

After 11 months of 2022, Tesla still holds the two top positions, but the BYD Song Plus family surpassed the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV and is now just right behind the Tesla Model 3 to fight for second place.

The top 20 list remains dominated by Chinese manufacturers, as only six models are from non-Chinese brands.

Top 20 by the end of November:

Tesla Model Y - 674,580 Tesla Model 3 - 411,358 BYD Song Plus (BEV + PHEV) - 406,810 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 389,496 BYD Qin Plus (BEV + PHEV) - 292,087 BYD Han (BEV + PHEV) - 243,369 BYD Dolphin - 179,066 BYD Yuan Plus (aka Atto 3) - 173,481 Volkswagen ID.4 - 147,255 BYD Tang (BEV + PHEV) - 131,838 GAC Aion Y - 105,376 GAC Aion S - 101,831 Hozon Neta V - 94,576 Chery QQ Ice Cream - 91,937 Chery eQ1 - 91,399 Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 90,584 Changan Benni EV - 88,688 Li Xiang One EREV - 78,330 Kia EV6 - 72,168 Ford Mustang Mach-E - 68,887

Brand rank

In November, BYD set another record of over 226,000 plug-in electric cars, which makes it the largest player in the market. With more than 110,000 all-electric, BYD is also the second largest BEV manufacturer after Tesla. Meanwhile, Tesla registrations exceeded 156,000.

One of the most interesting things is that Volkswagen increased its volume to 45,000 units. Similarly, BMW achieved more than 41,000. The two German brands surpassed the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture in November.

Top 10 for the month:

BYD - 226,531 Tesla - 156,100 Volkswagen - 45,085 BMW - 41,361 SAIC-GM-Wuling - 38,528 Changan - 29,831 Mercedes-Benz - 29,567 GAC - 28,788 SAIC - 26,316 Volvo - 23,364

The top three brands year-to-date are BYD, Tesla, and the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture. BYD wins the overall plug-in car sales in 2022, while Tesla remains the absolute leader for all-electric cars.