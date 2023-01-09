The global passenger plug-in electric market continued to expand, reaching another monthly record in November.
According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 1,060,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in November. That's 46 percent more than a year ago and the best result ever (slightly above 1,040,289 noted in September).
Market share also improved and amounted to 18 percent of global car registrations. A vast majority of plug-ins happen to be all-electric, but plug-in hybrids were growing slightly faster.
We are now waiting for December data, which should be even better.
Plug-in car registrations:
- BEVs: about *766,000 (up 45% year-over-year) and 13% share
- PHEVs: about *295,000 (up 49% year-over-year) and 5% share
- Total: 1,060,285 (up 46% year-over-year) and 18% share
* estimated from the market share
Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – November 2022
During the first 11 months of the year, more than 8.8 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered globally, which means that a level of 10 million units in 2022 is still possible.
Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:
- BEVs: about *6.1 million and 9.7% share
- PHEVs: about *2.7 million and 4.3% share
- Total: 8,809,018 and roughly 14% share
* estimated from the market share
For reference, in the twelve months of 2021, some 6.5 million plug-in electric cars were sold.
Model rank
In November, the most registered rechargeable car was the Tesla Model Y with more than 100,000 units (105,374 to be precise). That's the best off-peak month for the Model Y (the highest results are usually noted in the last month of a quarter).
The BYD Song Plus (BEVs/PHEV duo counted together) noted over 64,000 units, which is significantly more than in the case of the Tesla Model 3 (45,819) or the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV (31,985).
Top 10 for the month:
- Tesla Model Y - 105,374
- BYD Song Plus (BEV + PHEV) - 64,184
- Tesla Model 3 - 45,819
- Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 31,985
- BYD Han (BEV + PHEV) - 31,979
- BYD Yuan Plus (aka Atto 3) - 29,316
- BYD Dolphin - 26,103
- BYD Qin Plus (BEV+PHEV) - 25,499
- BYD Tang (BEV + PHEV) - 19,967
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 16,637
* BEV and PHEV versions of the same models were counted together in the source.
After 11 months of 2022, Tesla still holds the two top positions, but the BYD Song Plus family surpassed the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV and is now just right behind the Tesla Model 3 to fight for second place.
The top 20 list remains dominated by Chinese manufacturers, as only six models are from non-Chinese brands.
Top 20 by the end of November:
- Tesla Model Y - 674,580
- Tesla Model 3 - 411,358
- BYD Song Plus (BEV + PHEV) - 406,810
- Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 389,496
- BYD Qin Plus (BEV + PHEV) - 292,087
- BYD Han (BEV + PHEV) - 243,369
- BYD Dolphin - 179,066
- BYD Yuan Plus (aka Atto 3) - 173,481
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 147,255
- BYD Tang (BEV + PHEV) - 131,838
- GAC Aion Y - 105,376
- GAC Aion S - 101,831
- Hozon Neta V - 94,576
- Chery QQ Ice Cream - 91,937
- Chery eQ1 - 91,399
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 90,584
- Changan Benni EV - 88,688
- Li Xiang One EREV - 78,330
- Kia EV6 - 72,168
- Ford Mustang Mach-E - 68,887
Brand rank
In November, BYD set another record of over 226,000 plug-in electric cars, which makes it the largest player in the market. With more than 110,000 all-electric, BYD is also the second largest BEV manufacturer after Tesla. Meanwhile, Tesla registrations exceeded 156,000.
One of the most interesting things is that Volkswagen increased its volume to 45,000 units. Similarly, BMW achieved more than 41,000. The two German brands surpassed the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture in November.
Top 10 for the month:
- BYD - 226,531
- Tesla - 156,100
- Volkswagen - 45,085
- BMW - 41,361
- SAIC-GM-Wuling - 38,528
- Changan - 29,831
- Mercedes-Benz - 29,567
- GAC - 28,788
- SAIC - 26,316
- Volvo - 23,364
The top three brands year-to-date are BYD, Tesla, and the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture. BYD wins the overall plug-in car sales in 2022, while Tesla remains the absolute leader for all-electric cars.