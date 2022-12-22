Nikola has delivered a heavy-duty Tre BEV electric semi-truck tractor to Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), making it the first government entity to take delivery of a Tre BEV.

The truck is also the first zero-emission Class 8 tractor in the City of Los Angeles municipal fleet, and is said to mark a significant step in the airport's transition to a fully electric fleet. The Nikola Tre BEV Class 8 electric truck will be used to move paving equipment, transport construction materials and pull other heavy equipment at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) worksites. LAWA did not say if more Nikola Tre BEVs are on order.

"LAWA's commitment to transition its fleet to fully electric is a direct reflection of the organization's bold sustainability goals. Nikola is proud to have our Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle be the first Class 8 semi-truck to be added to the City of Los Angeles municipal fleet and play a role in their long-term sustainability goals." Nikola President and CEO, Michael Lohscheller

The Nikola Tre BEV offers a range of up to 330 miles (531 kilometers) on a single charge of its 733 kWh battery pack. The electric semi-truck will use a new 75 kW DC charging station being installed at LAX.

Gallery: Nikola Tre BEV

25 Photos

The LAWA purchase qualified for a $120,000 rebate via the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project. The truck is expected to have significantly reduced maintenance and fuel costs compared with a similarly equipped internal combustion unit.

LAWA is committed to transitioning 100 percent of its sedan fleet to electric vehicles by 2031, and has adopted a zero-emission-first purchasing policy for other light-duty vehicles in its fleet of more than 1,100 vehicles.

Currently, 41 percent of LAWA's fleet is powered by alternative fuel, including 120 electric sedans, 20 articulating electric airfield buses and the heavy-duty Nikola Tre BEV. Other fully electric vehicles currently in LAWA's fleet, or on order for delivery, include 26 Ford F-150 Lightning trucks, 10 Ford Mach E sedans, 32 new Class 4-8 trucks and up to 27 electric buses.

LAWA is a proprietary department of the City of Los Angeles that receives no funding from the City's general fund. LAWA owns and operates two Southern California airports—Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Van Nuys general aviation (VNY).