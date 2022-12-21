Daymak Combat E-Bike Is Electric Motorbike And Snowmobile In One

In general, motorcycle lovers are urged to hang up their gear and store their bikes as winter approaches. This holds true whether you ride a two-wheeler that is powered by gasoline or electricity. In fact, riding in icy conditions can quickly turn a chilly day on the saddle into a terrifying experience, especially when combined with the additional risk of slick roadways from black ice.

Needless to say, snowmobiles are seen by some as the next best thing to motorcycles. However, snowmobiles are extremely niche and take up a lot of space in the garage. What if you could get an electric motorbike that's both a bike and a snowmobile? With the new Combat electric bike, the Canadian firm Daymak aimed to achieve this. This tough, all-terrain two-wheeler can be converted into a snowmobile with the help of a few tool box and an hour or so of elbow grease. This particular machine was made to fit a front-mounted ski and a track where the back wheel would normally go.

The Daymak Combat has the same motor and drivetrain in both versions. The electric motor is located in the frame, and a chain transfers power to the back wheel or track. In more detail, the motor's maximum output is 14 kilowatts, or around 19 horsepower. However, the bike's peak speed is restricted to 70 kilometres per hour, or 44 miles per hour. Daymak claims that the detachable 4.8 kWh battery can travel 80 kilometers (50 miles) on a single charge and can be completely charged in 3.5 hours.

At the moment, the Daymak Combat isn't a bike that you can snap up just yet. The company is set to begin production of this multi-purpose machine soon, with the first 100 units categorized as the Founders Series with a retail price of $13,995. After this, a Deluxe variant will also be produced with a slightly more premium price tag of $14,999. Assuming everything goes according to plan, the first Combat E-Bikes will hit the road (and the snow) by June of 2023.